Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $171.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

