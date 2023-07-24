Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Boosted by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after buying an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,311,000.

VXUS stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

