Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $225.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.