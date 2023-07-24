Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.15

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.15 and last traded at $147.02, with a volume of 183851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $234,787,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

