Vawter Financial Ltd. Acquires 16,783 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 483,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,700,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,652,000 after buying an additional 419,915 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after buying an additional 232,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 487,885 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 300,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

