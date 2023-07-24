Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 9.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $234.99. 124,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

