Vawter Financial Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,803,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,762,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,666,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,088,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,243,000.

DFGR stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.42. 65,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

