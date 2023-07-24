Vawter Financial Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGRFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,803,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,762,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,666,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,088,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,243,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFGR stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.42. 65,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.