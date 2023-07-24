Velas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $439,696.15 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Velas has a total market cap of $30.65 million and $439,696.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,478,326,937 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.