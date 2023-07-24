Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Down 5%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 120,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 742,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 448,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $83,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 448,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,799,451.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

