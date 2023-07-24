Verge Market Capitalization Tops $81.36 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Verge has a total market cap of $81.36 million and $16.10 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,051.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00303795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.86 or 0.00825637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00552893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00061723 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 78.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00122034 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,485,338 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

