Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $240.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.4 %

VRSK opened at $234.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $235.19.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628,900 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

