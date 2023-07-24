Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.50 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.50 million and $34,246.20 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,105.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00305639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.14 or 0.00828478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00556863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00061825 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00122359 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,259,410 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

