Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,013,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338,651 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

