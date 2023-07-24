Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Raised to $157.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VC. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.75.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

VC opened at $158.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average is $148.19. Visteon has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,475. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after buying an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 210,114 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.