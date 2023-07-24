W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 129 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.18. 798,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,350. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $235.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day moving average of $208.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

