W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 560 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.31. 4,933,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998,730. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

