W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $2.84 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,601 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,930,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,578,803. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

