W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 54 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

Booking stock traded down $31.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,891.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,998.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,691.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,571.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.60.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

