W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases New Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 174,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Range Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 44,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Range Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Range Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.93. 752,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

