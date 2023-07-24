W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned about 0.11% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TMP traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $883.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.62. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Tompkins Financial

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.