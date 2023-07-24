W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after acquiring an additional 617,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.08. 1,744,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
