W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after acquiring an additional 617,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.08. 1,744,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.