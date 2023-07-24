Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Shares Down 1.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 47,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 227,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

