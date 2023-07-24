WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 642 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,404. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

