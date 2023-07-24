WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $855,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.03. The stock had a trading volume of 621,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

