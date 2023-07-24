WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,084,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.