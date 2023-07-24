WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.21.

Nutrien Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NTR traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.51. The company had a trading volume of 564,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,037. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

