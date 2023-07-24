WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 200 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 243.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 275,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,510. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

