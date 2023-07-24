Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Sells $16,650.00 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $16,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,488,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $13,212.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33.

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 302,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,882. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $717.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

