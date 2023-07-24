Wedbush Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $34.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.