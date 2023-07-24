Wedbush Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $38.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 35.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

