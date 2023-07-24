West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 9,580 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

NYSE:TLK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 42,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

