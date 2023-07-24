West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.2% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.22. 401,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

