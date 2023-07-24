West Family Investments Inc. Invests $278,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $189.65. The company had a trading volume of 269,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.25. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

