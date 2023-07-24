West Family Investments Inc. Sells 4,109 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 9,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 29.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. 2,230,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,742. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

