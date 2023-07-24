West Family Investments Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,907. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

