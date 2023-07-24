West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.23. 917,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

