Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Whirlpool also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 894,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $178.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.40.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

