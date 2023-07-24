Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.30) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($56.22) to GBX 4,400 ($57.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.30) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,902.86 ($51.03).

Whitbread Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WTB traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,395 ($44.39). The company had a trading volume of 232,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,288. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($29.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,464.23 ($45.30). The stock has a market cap of £6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,407.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,345.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.65) per share. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 5,248.23%.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($42.77), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($229,072.65). 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

