Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $497.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

