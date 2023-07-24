WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
