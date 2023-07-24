WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

