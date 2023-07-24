Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 66697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,625.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.62.

Insider Activity at Windar Photonics

In other news, insider Paul Hodges bought 100,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,533.47). 33.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Articles

