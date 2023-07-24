Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.40.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $83.14 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

