Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 185.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 9.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $116,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 58,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 42.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,939. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

