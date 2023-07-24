WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.12

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 12133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $728.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 21.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

