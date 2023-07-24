WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0232 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $232.32 million and approximately $1.87 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003176 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02323144 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

