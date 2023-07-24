Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $238.68 or 0.00818075 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $645.23 million and approximately $76.92 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

