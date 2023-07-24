Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 5.3% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $270,823.92 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,088,014,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,087,963,063 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05644011 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $113,238.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

