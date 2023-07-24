XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.10 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.24.

XPeng Stock Down 3.2 %

XPEV stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. XPeng has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $26.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 264.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 148.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in XPeng by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

