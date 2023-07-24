XYO Market Cap Hits $43.34 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $43.34 million and $415,251.37 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,133.02 or 1.00022334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00349697 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $474,150.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

