Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,421. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

